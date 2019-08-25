Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

In wake of a shocking development, the Jacoby Brissett era in Indianapolis has begun.

Andrew Luck turned the sports world on its head Saturday night when he announced his intent to retire from the NFL. The Colts now will move forward with Brissett, who’s proved in limited playing time to be a capable starting quarterback.

The fourth-year signal-caller appeared in all 16 games — starting 15 — in the Colts’ 2017 season, which Luck entirely missed due to injury. Luck on Saturday candidly revealed he harvested some ill will toward Brissett two years ago, but his current feelings toward the young QB could not be more in the opposite direction.

“Diligent, sharp, loves football,” Luck said of Brissett, per ESPN. “I hope I can continue to support him in different ways, so thankful for our friendship. On a personal note … coming back into the building, early last year, I was very jealous and resentful of this fun, happy dude that was in my spot as a quarterback on this team. I obviously did not have any confidence in myself, either.

“I obviously could not have been more wrong in so many ways. A lifelong friend, he means so, so much to me. He’s a big part of me, and a big part of me having one of the most rewarding years of my life last year. Cannot wait to support him and see him lead this team. Excited for the future of the Colts, in large part because of Jacoby.”

For most teams around the league, having to shift gears at quarterback just a few weeks prior to the start of the regular season would be a disastrous situation. But Brissett appears ready for his opportunity, and while there likely will be some bumps along the way, the transition in Indianapolis should be smooth for the most part.

Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports Images