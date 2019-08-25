Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The chain reaction of Andrew Luck’s retirement extends well beyond the football field.

Luck on Saturday shockingly announced his decision to retire from football, putting an end to his NFL career after just seven seasons. The 29-year-old delivered a heartfelt goodbye following the Indianapolis Colts-Chicago Bears preseason game, noting how tough of a call it is to walk away from the game.

NFL fans understandably were bummed to learn of Luck’s retirement, as he was one of the more exciting quarterbacks to watch when healthy. He also inspired one of the more entertaining sports Twitter accounts in recent memory, which delivered a fitting sign off in wake of the news.

Dearest mother —

The quill has never felt more heavy. I have made the decision to holster my sidearm permanently. I shall battle no more. The decision is difficult, but, as the hogs taught me, I must be true to myself. I am coming home to care for you and the farm.

— Andrew — Capt. Andrew Luck (@CaptAndrewLuck) August 25, 2019

Well said.

A number of Colts fans weren’t very happy about Luck heading home to mother, as he was met with a chorus of boos as he made his way off the Lucas Oil Stadium field Saturday night. Said fans were justly criticized for their actions by folks on Twitter, including a few New England Patriots players.

