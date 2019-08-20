Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

If you thought the Antonio Brown saga was over, think again.

The Oakland Raiders wide receiver reportedly was at back at the team facility Monday morning, but that apparently doesn’t mean his helmet issues are over with.

Brown filed a new grievance against the NFL Monday night “in an attempt to be able to wear the helmet he wants,” according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

This new grievance is in regards to the league’s decision to “prevent him from wearing a Schutt AiR Advantage helmet that is less than 10 years old,” a source with knowledge of the situation told Pro Football Talk.

He will likely argue that he deserves a one-year grace period in changing helmets, similar to what Tom Brady received.

