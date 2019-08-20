Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The New England Patriots return to Gillette Stadium for their first home preseason game of the year Thursday when they take on the Panthers, and it appears they’ll get a taste of Carolina’s starters.

Cam Newton, Luke Kuechly and Christian McCaffrey are expected to start for the Panthers on Thursday night along with the rest of the starters, according to ESPN’s David Newton. Newton, Kuechly and McCaffrey did not play in Carolina’s first two preseason games.

The Panthers haven’t played quarterback Cam Newton, running back Christian McCaffrey or middle linebacker Luke Kuechly in the first two preseason games. The plan as of Monday is to play them and the rest of the starters in Thursday’s game at New… https://t.co/ZGyq1o7Dgn — David Newton (@DNewtonespn) August 19, 2019

Rivera gave New England plenty of credit Monday, labeling them as the NFL’s “gold standard.

“They’ve been the gold standard for a long time,” Rivera said. “You want to go out and see just how good you are. It is a good measuring stick as to who we can be as a football team.”

Time will tell if Tom Brady will make his first preseason appearance of the season on Thursday night. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports Images