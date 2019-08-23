Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Preseason football usually isn’t overly entertaining, but Week 3 easily is the most exciting.

So when the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers meet Friday evening at Raymond James Stadium, there’s at least some reason to look forward to the matchup.

More often than not, Week 3 is when each teams’ starters play a few series. And with hopes high for the Browns, it might afford the opportunity to see what some of the hype around Cleveland is all about.

Here’s how to watch Browns vs. Bucs online:

When: Friday, Aug. 23 at 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: NFL Network

Live Stream: FuboTV | NFL Network

