Capt. Andrew Luck isn’t one to leave without saying farewell.

The popular Twitter account inspired by the former Indianapolis Colts quarterback published a lengthy goodbye letter to his “unit” — er, team — Wednesday via Sports Illustrated. His message not only includes words of encouragement to his former charges, but also includes a dig at New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, who accepted the job as Colts head coach in 2018 before reversing his decision in order to remain in place.

The real Luck shocked the NFL on Sunday when he announced his retirement on the eve of his eighth season.

Capt. Luck, appeared to sign off from Twitter hours later when he told his mother of his imminent return to the family farm, but he couldn’t go silent without contacting his unit.

“Oh, the times we had out on our campaigns through the years,” Capt Luck wrote. “I feel as though I was just a youth who hardly had two neckbeard whiskers to rub together when I first unholstered my sidearm. How we have all grown one hard-fought battle after another. From that frozen tundra to face the Horned Barbarians (I recall sleeping in a deer carcass to keep warm) to combating those painted Pirate Ruffians in their land without light. Then there were the Steel Men, who battled in a Pitt. And who could forget the orange Horsemen? Good thing we packed extra air since their land had so little.

“Of course, we were hoodwinked by the deserter, McDaniels. But, that was serendipitous as it led to the appointment of the esteemed Gen. Reich.”

Dearest friends — A heartfelt thank you. And a fond farewell. — Andrew https://t.co/vReoCytpJw — Capt. Andrew Luck (@CaptAndrewLuck) August 28, 2019

Well put, Captain. Fare thee well.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images