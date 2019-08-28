Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

As has been the case for pretty much the last two decades, the New England Patriots are the favorite to win the AFC East.

But there is at least one dissenting opinion on the NFL.com staff.

NFL.com shared the predictions for division champions from 28 of its writers. Twenty-seven of said writers agreed New England would again win the AFC East, but ex-NFL quarterback David Carr went out on a limb and picked the New York Jets.

AFC East champs

1. New England Patriots (27 votes: Baldinger, Battista, Bergman, Bhanpuri, Blair, Brandt, Casserly, Cersosimo, Chadiha, Dameshek, Filice, Gbajabiamila, Grant, Hall, Jones, Jones-Drew, Mariucci, O’Hara, Parr, Patra, Rank, Reece, Rosenthal, Schein, Sessler, Thomas, Trotter)

2. New York Jets (1 vote: Carr)

Now, the problem is that each writer didn’t give an explanation, so we have no clue what compelled Carr to pick the Jets. Due in large part to the addition of Le’Veon Bell, the Jets should be a much better team this year than last. but in 2018 they were dead last in the division at 4-12, so the standard isn’t all that high.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images