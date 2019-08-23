Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

New flash: Tacko Fall is insanely tall.

Like, really, really tall.

Still, every time a new photo comes out displaying how much bigger Fall’s 7-foot-6 frame is in comparison to those around him, we can’t get enough.

The Boston Celtics center wears a size 22 shoe, which makes shopping for shoes a nightmare. And we’re not even kidding when we say it looks like a small child could fit inside Fall’s sneaker.

Check out this photo of an eight-year-old boy holding Fall’s shoe:

.@tackofall99's sneakers compared to the size of an average 8-year-old 🤯 pic.twitter.com/PDeh1xJ0o3 — Boston Celtics (@celtics) August 22, 2019

Good lord.

Fall is on an Exhibition 10 contract with the Celtics, which does guarantee the center will spend the season in Boston. But for the sake of quality content, let’s all hope he makes the roster.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images