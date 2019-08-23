Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The New England Patriots faced numerous injuries in the first half of their preseason home opener against the Carolina Panthers, but none seemed more serious than that of Brandon King.

The 26-year-old linebacker was in serious pain after suffering an apparent left leg injury during a second-quarter punt return. After some examination from the Patriots’ medical staff, the cart was brought out to take King off the field.

Before he was assisted to the cart, about a 20 players came out from New England’s sideline to encourage him. Former Patriots’ wide receiver Chris Hogan also came over from the Carolina sideline.

It’s not clear how serious the left leg injury is, but the cart was brought out for King rather swiftly, which is never a good sign. If it is in fact serious, King would be a huge loss for New England’s special teams unit.

Ben Watson and Damien Harris also left Thursday night’s game during the first half due to injury.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images