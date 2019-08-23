Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Connecticut Sun and Las Vegas Aces are about to play their biggest game of the WNBA season to date.

The teams will face off Friday night at Mohegan Sun Arena in a contest The Athletic’s Lyndsey D’Arcangelo describes as the “can’t-miss game of the week.” Connecticut has the WNBA’s second-best record, and Las Vegas has the third-best, and they occupy those same positions in the latest WNBA power rankings.

The winner of this game will claim both the season series and a WNBA playoff tiebreaker, which will determine whether the Sun or Aces receive a double-bye into the semifinals in the event they finish among the top-two teams and with identical regular season records.

Connecticut also looks to sweep a three-game homestand and improve its 2019 record at Mohegan Sun Arena to 14-1. Meanwhile, Las Vegas enters a three-game road trip having won four consecutive games.

Las Vegas Aces (19-9) at Connecticut Sun (19-8)

Friday, Aug. 23, at 7:30 p.m. ET

Mohegan Sun Arena, Montville, Conn.

TV: NESNplus

Online: NESNgo.com; NESNgo app

Recent meetings

Connecticut beat Las Vegas 80-74 on June 2 in their first meeting of the season. The Aces earned some revenge Aug. 11 with a 89-81 victory over the Sun.

Players to watch

The Sun’s Jonquel Jones registered her WNBA-leading 14th double-double Sunday in the win over the Dallas Wings.

The Aces’ Liz Cambage is riding a five-game streak of double-doubles, including a dominant 19-point, 15-rebound performance Tuesday in Las Vegas’ win over the Phoenix Mercury.

