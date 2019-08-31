Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Here’s one way Ice cream-loving New England Patriots fans can support both their habits.

Maine-based Gifford’s Ice Cream introduced “Dough Your Job” on Thursday at Gillette Stadium at halftime of the Patriots’ preseason finale against the New York Giants. Head coach Bill Belichick’s famous mantra inspired the the Patriots-themed flavor, which Gifford’s describes as “chocolate caramel footballs and cookie dough team up on a heavy fudge striped field of vanilla ice cream.”

That sounds good enough to put a smile on even Belichick’s face, as the start of the 2019 season approaches.

“Dough Your Job” went on sale Friday at Gifford’s ice cream shops and will be available at select grocery stores in New England next week, according to Boston.com’s Zachary DuPont.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images