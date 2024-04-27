Javon Baker has a “chip” on his shoulder after falling to the fourth round of the 2024 NFL draft, but the 22-year-old wide receiver is excited to get going with the Patriots.

“Honestly, just being a part of that organization, I know it is a winning mentality, just like how it was at Alabama,” Baker said during a video conference Saturday. “Just winning, like everybody likes winning. It wouldn’t be a better opportunity and a better place to go to than this place, so I just can’t wait.”

The UCF product led the Big 12 Conference in receiving yards with 1,139, which ranked 16th in the NCAA and he finished the season ranked second in the nation in yards per catch with 21.9, leading the conference. He collected 52 passes and scored seven touchdowns.

Given all he’s accomplished at the collegiate level, Baker still said he has plenty to prove at the next level.

“Prove them everything. Prove to them what I can do. Prove to them I can do everything as a receiver,” Baker said. “I would do anything to win, like just prove them that. Honestly, I am a team player, and I want to prove to the team that I am one of them.”

Baker shared his excitement about joining the Patriots and said he can’t wait to “put on that uniform,” and broke down his game and what he can bring to New England.

“My mentality. I am a receiver. I don’t do anything but receive the ball,” Baker said. “I don’t care if that ball is thrown out of bounds at the sideline, I’m going to receive the ball. So, at the end of the day, it’s that right there. My mentality is just different from any other receiver. I can get down and dirty, I can do anything. So, that right there, my mentality alone can just do anything as a receiver.”