Not only does Carli Lloyd know she’s good enough to be a kicker in the NFL, she also knows when she might give it a try.

The United States women’s soccer star addressed rumors of a potential NFL career when she told FOX Sports on Thursday night she’s considering the opportunity but only will pursue it after she retires from the other football.

“First and foremost I’m a soccer player,” she said, following the United States’ 4-0 win over Portugal. “I want to hopefully continue on (with Team USA) through the (2020 Tokyo) Olympics. We’ll see what happens, but anything’s possible in life.”

Lloyd, 36, made headlines last week by kicking a 55-yard field goal at Philadelphia Eagles training camp. Her trainer James Galanis told FOX Sports’ Martin Rogers this week NFL teams had inquired about her availability and one even offered to put her on its roster for a preseason game.

Although Lloyd didn’t reveal the mystery NFL team that’s willing to give her a chance to kick in a gam, she did clarify in these comments she doesn’t intend to seek an NFL tryout next summer, as some have speculated. After all the 2020 Summer Olympics will run between July 24 and Aug. 9 next year, leaving her with scant time to prepare for a second football career.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports Images