Joe Milton III admitted he didn’t think he would receive a call from a New England area code during Day 3 of the 2024 NFL Draft.

“To be honest, I wasn’t expecting this call,” Milton said on a video conference Saturday afternoon after the Patriots used their sixth-round pick (No. 193) on the Tennessee Volunteers gunslinger.

After all, the Patriots selected quarterback Drake Maye with their third overall pick Thursday night. It was believe New England addressed its position of need, especially with veteran Jacoby Brissett also on the depth chart.

When asked whether he thought landing in New England was a possibility of whether he was surprised, Milton responded: “It was kind of both. But at the same time, had all the hats laid out, just never know where you will end up. So I was just waiting on any phone call.”

Story continues below advertisement

Milton said he did not have any conversations with the Patriots about transitioning from the quarterback position. He was asked whether he could possibly changes positions, perhaps to tight end like some NFL analysts speculated, Milton slammed the door shut on that option.

“That will never happen,” he said.

Milton said he communicated with the Patriots during the Senior Bowl and had a video conference with New England not too long ago. And while might have been a little letdown with the scenario he was drafted into — and understandably so — Milton still is moving forward with the mindset to compete.

“Just an opportunity,” Milton said. “I feel like everywhere you go, no matter what quarterback got selected in this draft, no matter were you go you’re gonna have to compete. Nothing is given to you, no matter who you are. So that’s what I’m looking forward to do.”

Story continues below advertisement

The 6-foot-5, 235-pound Milton is a physical freak with an arm talent that jumps off the page.