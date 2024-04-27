It’s only right the Patriots selected a quarterback with the 193rd pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

It’s the one they received for shipping Mac Jones to Jacksonville, after all.

After selecting Drake Maye with the third overall pick Thursday, New England selected Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton III. Milton, selected in the sixth round, adds another huge arm to their QB room.

Milton, in fact, has the strongest arm we’ve seen in a very long time.

Story continues below advertisement

NESN floated long before the draft that the Patriots should consider taking two quarterbacks, and they did exactly that in adding Maye and Milton.

Milton is an extremely raw prospect, and joins a rather large room in New England. Maye is the future, but there will be plenty of competition to be his long-term backup with Bailey Zappe and Nathan Rourke.

Jacoby Brissett, of course, has a more defined role.

Story continues below advertisement

If it doesn’t work out for Milton, there’s a wonder if he could convert to tight end. He stands at 6-foot-5, 235 pounds, which is bigger than the majority of this draft class at the position. The Patriots might not know what is exact role will be as of right now, but they’ve certainly got an idea that he can contribute.