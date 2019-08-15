Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Time apparently heals all wounds, even the deepest and most controversial cuts.

That certainly seems to be the case for former New England Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler, who appears to have made peace with his Super Bowl LII benching almost two years after the fact.

Butler now is a member of the Tennessee Titans. He just went against the Patriots for two consecutive days of joint practices. After Thursday’s session, the cornerback, of course, was asked about Super Bowl LII, a game the Patriots lost after Butler received no defensive snaps and one rep on special teams.

“No regrets at all,” Butler said. “I mean, I graded out 99 percent. One punt return rep. So, it was great, man.”

What does he remember about that infamous punt return rep?

“I know the guy was real fast,” Butler said. “And I went 100 percent. Graded out 100 percent.”

No, but seriously.

“I enjoyed my time there,” Butler said. “Everything happened for a reason, and I’m still happy. I’m still in the NFL. I still have a great relationship with those guys. It’s all good.”

Butler still isn’t saying what led to his benching. Quite frankly, he might not even know.

“Where the hoodie at? You gotta go ask him,” Butler said.

“It’s the past, man. I’m past that.”

It’s refreshing that Butler can joke about it at this point. Of course, it probably helps that he won two Super Bowls with the Patriots before Super Bowl LII. And it helps Pats fans that they’ve won another Super Bowl since that benching. But it’s still, and probably always will be, a major story around New England.

“It wasn’t a big deal,” Butler said. “It was a big deal because of the outside noise. It is what it is.”

Then Butler smartly cut off questions about the Super Bowl.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Roberts/USA TODAY Sports Images