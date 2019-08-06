Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Sports, in some fashion, always have served as a way for people to escape from the “real world.”

In advance of the FIBA World Cup, Team USA coach Gregg Popovich was asked if basketball could help take people’s minds off of the shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio.

Popovich noted that while people often look for distractions, there’s a bigger message that he wanted to convey.

“I think that, you know, the situation we’re all living in now, I think everyone looks for a little bit of distraction in some way, shape or form,” Popovich told the media, via Deseret News’ Eric Woodyard. “But it would be a lot better if people in power got off their (expletive) and got something done.”

The FIBA World Cup is slated to begin August 31 in China.

Boston Celtics teammates Kemba Walker, Marcus Smart, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have been making plenty of headlines with the team, as “Team Shamrock,” has stolen the spotlight at practices in Las Vegas.

