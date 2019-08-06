Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Tacko Fall craze took over Las Vegas Summer League last month, but it appears the fandom has yet to calm down.

Fall signed an exhibit 10 contract with the Celtics following summer league, meaning the 7-foot-6 center will be among the players at training camp competing for Boston’s 15th and final roster spot. Fans went nuts online following the announcement, which seems to happen anytime the UCF product is in the news.

Celtics draft picks Carsen Edwards and Grant Williams were at Fenway Park on Tuesday for Game 2 of the Boston Red Sox’s three-game set against the Kansas City Royals. Prior to tossing out the first pitch, the two rookies signed autographs and met with fans, which naturally led to Fall’s name coming up.

After one fan pointed out that it was “Taco Tuesday,” Williams decided to FaceTime Fall, who currently is home in Senegal. Much to the fans’ delight, Fall picked up and greeted the group.

Check it out:

Time will tell if Fall makes Boston’s Opening Night roster, but it won’t be pretty online if he comes up short.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images