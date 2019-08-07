Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Kyle Busch rightfully has built up a reputation as NASCAR’s preeminent whiner.

His most recent grip? Being the victim of an apparent double-standard — and he might have a point.

Busch was involved in multiple on-track altercations during Sunday’s Go Bowling at The Glen, most notably with Darrell Wallace Jr. on Lap 62. Wallace, upset by an incident with Busch earlier in the race, intentionally spun out the No. 18 on the front stretch at Watkins Glen International.

The Richard Petty Motorsports driver — who tore into Busch after the race — wasn’t parked for his actions, and that didn’t sit well with Busch.

“The No. 43 still gets to race,” Busch said, as heard in the latest “Radioactive” episode. “If I had done that, I’d been parked.”

Watch the collision, and listen to Busch’s in-car audio, at the 3:30 mark in the video below:

Now, we’re not sold that Busch would’ve been parked if he did what Wallace did. However, it’s easy to argue that “Rowdy” receives unfair treatment, at least from fans, on occasion.

That said, Busch hasn’t exactly made himself the most easy-to-root-for driver over the course of his impressive NASCAR career.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images