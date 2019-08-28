Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Andrew Luck has removed one obstacle in Tom Brady’s path to the NFL MVP award.

FanDuel Sportsbook cut the New England Patriots quarterback’s odds of winning the NFL MVP award Monday in the aftermath of the Indianapolis Colts quarterback’s sudden retirement. FanDuel had given Brady 12/1 odds at the outset of New England’s preseason slate, but his lines improved slightly after Luck walked away.

Updated odds to win NFL MVP 👑 Full odds ➡️ https://t.co/22dEPOYpbk pic.twitter.com/nq5RUIx3db — FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) August 26, 2019

At 9/1, Luck had the second-best lines ahead of the season. His retirement also boosted the odds of Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers and Drew Brees claiming the top individual prize.

Nevertheless, the 42-year-old Brady remains among the favorites to win the NFL MVP award for the fourth time in his career. That was the case with or without Luck in the running.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images