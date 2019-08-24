Daniel Jones has taken a bit of Eli Manning’s spotlight as the Giants test out the No. 6 overall pick from the 2019 NFL Draft in preseason play.
And after an impressive performance Thursday against the Bengals, Jones stole just a little bit more of the limelight.
An image captured by Newsday’s Tom Rock shows members of the media swarming the 22-year-old in the locker room following New York’s 25-23 victory over Cincinnati. Meanwhile, Manning can be seen changing in the background.
Check it out:
It’s worth noting Manning didn’t play at all in Thursday’s contest. And while ut we think this could be a sign of things to come, whenever that may be.
Thumbnail photo via Vincent Carchietta/USA TODAY Sports Images