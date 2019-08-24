Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Daniel Jones has taken a bit of Eli Manning’s spotlight as the Giants test out the No. 6 overall pick from the 2019 NFL Draft in preseason play.

And after an impressive performance Thursday against the Bengals, Jones stole just a little bit more of the limelight.

An image captured by Newsday’s Tom Rock shows members of the media swarming the 22-year-old in the locker room following New York’s 25-23 victory over Cincinnati. Meanwhile, Manning can be seen changing in the background.

Check it out:

The media swarms the Giants’ star quarterback while another nearby player puts his shoes on. pic.twitter.com/BavFoglHFY — Tom Rock (@TomRock_Newsday) August 23, 2019

It's worth noting Manning didn't play at all in Thursday's contest.

Thumbnail photo via Vincent Carchietta/USA TODAY Sports Images