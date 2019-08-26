Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Andrew Luck didn’t exactly ride off into the sunset as he put an end to his NFL career.

Luck on Saturday decided to hang up his cleats after seven seasons. The 29-year-old’s farewell press conference was held shortly after the Indianapolis Colts’ preseason game with the Chicago Bears, but news of Luck’s impending retirement broke as the contest at Lucas Oil Stadium still was ongoing. Luck took a final jaunt off his home turf to a mixed reception, but the boos seemed to be louder than the cheers.

It certainly was not the best look for Colts fans who elected to jeer, and they were heavily criticized for their actions by folks on social media. But as Tom Brady noted Monday, emotions often should be taken with a grain of salt.

“I think emotions are just that. They come and go,” Brady said on “The Greg Hill Show,” as transcribed by WEEI. “In the moment, I try and not make any decisions on emotion. We are emotional beings. They just ebb and flow. That is just part of life in my view.”

It’s not always easy to be rational as a sports fan, and a number of Colts supporters surely fell victim to the heat of the moment. But even though Luck’s career was cut short and high expectations weren’t met, it’s tough to imagine anyone in Indianapolis will harvest any ill will toward the now-former QB as time unfolds.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images