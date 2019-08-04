Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

What a year it’s been for Jonquel Jones.

The Connecticut Sun center is having one of her best seasons to date since being drafted sixth overall in the 2016 WNBA Draft. In fact, she is just the second player from her draft class to score 1,500 points in her career, with Breanna Stewart (the No. 1 pick in 2016) being the only other woman to do so.

Jones’ 1,500th point came on a free throw in the second half of Sunday’s game between the Sun and the New York Liberty at the Westchester County Center in White Plains, N.Y.

With that last free throw Jonquel Jones now has 1500 career points. Congrats JJ! pic.twitter.com/1eADbYWz4a — Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) August 4, 2019

Jones also earned her 12th double-double of the season Sunday with 14 points and 10 rebounds during the Sun’s winning performance. After the game, Jones explained where her spark has come from this season.

“… coming into the season, the coaches are talking about me taking a bigger role and to be able to be better on defense and on offense,” she said. “So I kind of took it personally, and I just go out there and play hard every time.”

Hear from the Sun after their SEVENTH win in a row. pic.twitter.com/fygbyV7od2 — Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) August 4, 2019

We think Jones has made herself quite the case for this year’s WNBA MVP award. Don’t you?

Thumbnail photo via Photo Credit: Chris Poss