Tom Brady was feeling pretty nostalgic Sunday afternoon.

The Patriots quarterback not only celebrated his 42nd birthday Saturday, but he also reportedly agreed to a two-year extension with New England.

And Brady continued his birthday weekend in Canton to celebrate the new class of the Pro Football Hall of Fame — including the signal caller’s former teammate Ty Law — and stumbled across something he hasn’t seen in 20 years.

Brady took to Instagram to share a photo of him holding his draft card from the 2000 NFL Draft with the caption, “finally got a chance to hold my draft card a few hours ago at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton. Never forget where you came from 😀”

Take a look:

Year 20 officially is upon us.

It’s pretty hard to believe someone drafted in the sixth round is entering his 20th season in the league and remains one of the best quarterbacks to ever play the game with no signs of slowing down.

Thumbnail photo via Ed Wolfstein/USA TODAY Sports Images