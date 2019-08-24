Liverpool Vs. Arsenal: Mohamed Salah Scores Twice In Reds’ 3-1 Victory

Liverpool chalked up a third straight Premier League win by beating Arsenal 3-1 at Anfield on Saturday evening.

Joel Matip’s fifth goal for the Reds, this a powerful header at the Kop end, edged the hosts ahead after a first half with promising chances for both sides.

And Jürgen Klopp’s team took further command soon after the interval as Mohamed Salah was fouled in the area and successfully dispatched the penalty.

Salah claimed the third with a sublime spin, sprint and strike before the hour – rendering Lucas Torreira’s late conversion a consolation for the Gunners.

The victory was Liverpool’s 12th in a row in the Premier League, equalling the club record set in 1990, and leaves the Reds as the only team with a 100 per cent record in the division.