Liverpool lift the fourth UEFA Super Cup of their history after beating Chelsea 5-4 on penalty kicks on Wednesday in Istanbul.

ANOTHER PENALTY SHOOTOUT WIN IN ISTANBUL!! SUPER CUP CHAMPIONS!!! pic.twitter.com/sZaxIfK9hY — Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 14, 2019

Sadio Mane struck twice in between goals from Olivier Giroud and Jorginho (penalty) in a closely-fought contest at Besiktas Arena.

Firmino comes on to start the half and instantly creates a goal for Mané ⚡️ #SuperCup ➡️ https://t.co/QR6vHBYAqG pic.twitter.com/9jIEfQZSj4 — Bleacher Report Live (@brlive) August 14, 2019

Jorginho with a cool finish on the PK and it's all level again 🔥 ➡️ https://t.co/QR6vHBYAqG pic.twitter.com/t5FOf0mnRk — Bleacher Report Live (@brlive) August 14, 2019

.@LFCUSA get their second with another Firmino to Mané finish 🔥 ➡️ https://t.co/QR6vHBYAqG pic.twitter.com/FURJYhhgKd — Bleacher Report Live (@brlive) August 14, 2019

But Adrian was the hero, saving from Tammy Abraham in the shootout to secure the trophy from the Reds.

.@LFCUSA Wins the UEFA Super Cup 🏆 pic.twitter.com/zJv2ISvyuq — Bleacher Report Live (@brlive) August 14, 2019

Thumbnail photo via Twitter/@LFC