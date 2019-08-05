UMass football once again will have a home on NESN and NESNplus this fall.
The Minutemen on Monday announced that all six of the program’s home games will be broadcast on the NESN family of networks this season.
Here’s the slate of UMass football games that can be seen on NESN starting Sept. 7.
Sept. 7 vs. Southern Illinois, 3:30 p.m.
Sept. 21 vs. Coastal Carolina, 1 p.m.
Sept 28 vs. Akron, 3:30 p.m. (tape delay)
Oct. 26 vs. UConn, 3:30 p.m.
Nov. 2 vs. Liberty, noon
Nov. 23 vs. BYU, noon
Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images