Oddsmakers still believe Jimmy Garoppolo is the real deal.

FanDuel Sportsbook on pegged the San Francisco 49ers quarterback as the favorite to win the NFL’s Comeback Player of the Year award in lines it published Thursday. Garoppolo’s +340 odds are slightly better than those of New York Jets running back Le’Veon Bell and Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, who come in at +500 and +750, respectively.

Who wins the NFL's Comeback Player of the Year Award in 2019? 👀 More: https://t.co/H3d80I6I00 pic.twitter.com/iMsJt41FLP — FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) August 29, 2019

Garappolo’s 2018 season ended in Week 3 when he tore his ACL during a game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Prior to that he was expected to lead the 49ers’ renaissance, having ended the 2017 campaign by winning all five games he started and signed a massive five-year, $137.5 million contract that offseason.

He struggled out of the gate in the 2019 preseason, going 1-for-6 with an interception and zero yards on Aug. 19 in his first game back from injury. He rebounded five days later, completing 14 of 20 passes for 188 yards and one touchdown in his second preseason outing.

The PFWA voted former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck the Comeback Player of the Year in 2018. Perhaps Garappolo will follow suit this year and prove oddsmakers incredibly prescient.

Thumbnail photo via Kelley L Cox/USA TODAY Sports Images