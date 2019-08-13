Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Bettors won’t necessarily make mints if the New England Patriots repeat as Super Bowl champions.

Caesars Palace oddsmakers pegged the Patriots as betting co-favorites to win Super Bowl LIV on Tuesday, with their +700 line equal to that of the Kansas City Chiefs, according to Bleacher Report.

The New Orleans Saints and Chicago Bears have the best NFC odds to win Super Bowl LIV, but theirs trail the New England and Kansas City, who met last season in an epic AFC Championship Game last season.

Is this the year for Mahomes and the Chiefs? 🤔 (Odds via @CaesarsPalace) pic.twitter.com/HoeYaNZexe — B/R Betting (@br_betting) August 13, 2019

Few will fault oddsmakers for believing in the Patriots’ chances. After all this team has played in four of the last five Super Bowls, winning three of them.

New England will kick off its quest to prove Caesars right and defend its title Sept. 8 at Gillette Stadium when they host the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Thumbnail photo via Jay Biggerstaff/USA TODAY Sports Images