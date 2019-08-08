Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Antonio Brown’s freak injury may cost him some time.

The Oakland Raiders wide receiver reportedly suffered frostbite after not wearing proper footwear in a cryotherapy machine. He has yet to participate in training camp and was considered day-to-day, but it may be a bit more serious than that, according to ESPN’s Michele Steele.

“The Raiders have no timetable on Antonio Brown after he was found with extreme frostbite on his feet from cryotherapy,” she tweeted Wednesday, citing ESPN’s Sal Paolantonio.

It certainly would be a big blow to the Raiders’ offense if Brown indeed does miss a significant amount of time. The Central Michigan product amassed 104 passes for 1,297 yards last season as a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images