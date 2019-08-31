Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Houston Texans should be a pretty good football team, but their refusal to invest in the offensive line likely will sink them.

Houston’s OL stinks out loud, and it’s going to get their remarkably gifted quarterback, Deshaun Watson, killed one day.

They had a prime opportunity to bolster their offensive line when star pass-rusher Jadeveon Clowney requested a trade. At long last, the Texans got a deal done, reportedly sending Clowney to the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday.

At first, the Texans’ return reportedly was a third-round pick and two players. It later was reported that the two players both were linebackers, and that led to Houston getting destroyed on Twitter.

Maybe one of them will one day be good! They could even be a Clowney! — Kevin Choi (@kev1nchoi) August 31, 2019

JJ watt is the football equivalent of Mike Trout. Great loyal player surrounded by trash because his ownership is so dumb. — Շђє D✭LL✭S D✭PiFɆɌ (@fanofsport4u) August 31, 2019

I’m suing — Fat Rambo (@matt32htx) August 31, 2019

Yeah, not great.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images