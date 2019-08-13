Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Houston Texans have been without Jadeveon Clowney so far at training camp, as the star linebacker continues his hold out. But could the 26-year-old end up getting dealt before the season comes around?

Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson suffered a torn ACL during his rookie season, and Houston’s offensive line continued to be an issue last year. So as the team searches for some help, specifically at offensive tackle, there’s a good chance Clowney could be traded, according to John McClain of the Houston Chronicle.

I’ll be surprised if Jadeveon Clowney isn’t traded. They need an upgrade at LT to protect Deshaun Watson. LTs don’t grow on trees so I have no idea who it would be at this time of year. — John McClain (@McClain_on_NFL) August 13, 2019

Clowney is looking for a long-term contract offer, which Houston has yet to give him.

Of course, the first name that comes to mind when discussing offensive lineman is Trent Williams, but the Washington Redskins reportedly are not listening to offers for the seven-time Pro Bowler.

A deal including Clowney would certainly be worth a conversation for teams looking ship off offensive lineman. Time will tell if a deal gets done between Houston and the South Carolina product, but it sure sounds like a trade could be the next best option for both sides.

Thumbnail photo via Jeff Curry/USA TODAY Sports Images