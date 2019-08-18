Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Bill Belichick is a man of many words.

Well, not really.

The New England Patriots head coach is notorious for giving brief and blunt answers about his team, and that was no different Saturday night at Nissan Stadium.

New England went to halftime during its preseason game against the Tennessee Titans, and Belichick was asked during a halftime interview with WBZ’s Steve Burton if he had anything to add to the statement released earlier Friday regarding newly reinstated Josh Gordon.

“No,” he told Burton.

“Not at all?,” Burton asked.

“No, that’s why I put out the statement,” Belichick responded.

Classic.

You can watch the whole interview here, courtesy of Boston 25’s Chad Amaral.

The Patriots moved to 2-0 in the preseason after their 22-17 victory over the Titans.

