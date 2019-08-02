Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Mark your calendars: Aug. 1 was the day Jakobi Meyers’ hype train really started rolling.

The Patriots’ undrafted rookie wide receiver received extensive first-team reps Thursday and didn’t look out of place at all. In fact, he made some impressive receptions during 11-on-11 drills.

We’ll see if Meyers even makes the Patriots’ roster, but it’s clear they like him if he’s getting reps with starting quarterback Tom Brady.

Should I be worried about the WRs once the games start if it ends up being Edelman, Harry, Dorsett, Harris, & Meyers? What year of recent Patriots history does it compare to, bc I’m worried/getting 2013 vibes right now. Group seems meh but with no Gronk to pick it up. #MailDoug

— @alonsocervp

I think it’s fair to get 2013 vibes from the Patriots’ current group of skill-position players.

It’s not a perfect comparison, but it’s close. The Patriots have better running backs now, but they had Rob Gronkowski in 2013.

But should you be concerned? I’m not sure if it matters, because Julian Edelman, N’Keal Harry, Phillip Dorsett, Maurice Harris and Meyers will probably be the Patriots’ wide receivers in Week 1. There’s a small chance Demaryius Thomas or Josh Gordon could be back by then, but I’d say it’s slim at this point. I would be surprised if the Patriots swung a big trade for a wide receiver, and I’m not sure if they’ll be able to find a better player from the waiver wire who can catch on quickly.

I like what I’ve seen from Meyers as an undrafted free agent. Harry had a tremendous practice Thursday. Harris’ hype has died down a little bit, but I still think he could be a solid slot receiver in the Patriots’ system. Edelman clearly is a sure thing. We kind of know what Dorsett is, but he can be a solid possession receiver in the right moments.

Meyers, Harry and Harris give the Patriots some upside at the position, but there also are a lot of questions at the position. I definitely think Meyers and Harry can be better than Kenbrell Thompkins and Aaron Dobson, though that’s not saying a whole lot.

If there’s a sixth receiver on the Patriots’ current roster who still could be around in Week 1, it’s Braxton Berrios. He had a nice practice Thursday and can contribute in the return game, but he has been shaky overall this summer.

At the very least, the Patriots have a young, inexperienced group of receivers with upside. Ryan Davis and Gunner Olszewski also have shown flashes.

In some of the early reviews of Stidham was that his accuracy has been very good. It seems like in college accuracy was a problem (59% completion rate). Do you think accuracy is a strength or a weakness for him?

— @MarkJohnBennett

Very good might be strong, but I would say Jarrett Stidham has been more accurate than other rookie quarterbacks who have come through Patriots training camp practices since the early 2010s.

Stidham completed 64.3 percent of his passes in college. His least accurate season was in 2018, but his receivers also couldn’t catch the football. It was tough to watch.

I think Stidham’s accuracy is a strength. I really like what I’ve seen from him so far.

How has the recovery for Isaiah Wynn been going? How does he look on the field?

— @Bill_Riccette

Slowly. Wynn had surgery to repair his torn Achilles almost a year ago, and he’s still not really participating in practice.

Dan Skipper being the Patriots’ current best option at left tackle is concerning, but Wynn should be back and healthy by Week 1.

Do you think Harry will be a WR 1 at any point of the 1st season or next fee seasons?

— @NflFantasy18

The only way Harry can be a No. 1 wide receiver in 2019 is if Julian Edelman gets hurt. And if Edelman gets hurt, I have absolutely no idea how the Patriots will move the ball through the air.

If Harry isn’t a No. 1 receiver in the next few seasons, then the pick will be a disappointment.

Is struggling in offensive drills rather due to strong DBs or a mediocre WR corps?

— @WhydesJahres

Why not both?

The Patriots are loaded at cornerback. Stephon Gilmore, Jason McCourty, JC Jackson, Jonathan Jones, Joejuan Williams, Keion Crossen and Duke Dawson deserve to make the Patriots’ roster. And undrafted rookie D’Angelo Ross has made more plays in 1-on-1s than all of them combined.

That being said, this is not a strong wide receiver group. They’ll look a lot better when Julian Edelman can start practicing.

Who benefits the most from a switch to more of a 3-4 front?

— @Prostarr27

First of all, I think we need to get away from 3-4 and 4-3 verbiage. They don’t really exist anymore. Teams run sub-package base defenses. The only teams that are forced to use seven-man fronts are the ones who face the Patriots and San Francisco 49ers, since they still use fullbacks.

If the Patriots run a defense with a three-man front that relies more heavily on outside linebackers, then I think Chase Winovich, John Simon, Jamie Collins and Derek Rivers all could benefit. If Rivers, who is undersized for a defensive end, shines in a stand-up role, then he could ensure a roster spot. He’s currently on the bubble.

Douglas!

Excited about the potential switch back to the vaunted 3-4 defense. The LB group looks really strong on paper. However, how do you think Michael Bennett will feel about having to “two-gap” in this scheme.

Thanks Bud!

— Steve (Boston)

I think he’ll be fine with it. He has good size for a five-technique defensive end, and he’ll still be asked to get upfield enough in certain situations.

He’s better suited for a two-gapping role than Chris Long, for instance.

Let’s go rapid fire.

Why do so many reporters insist on asking Belichick yes or no questions?

— @olyman2010

Do they? I haven’t really noticed.

Will Maurice Harris make the team?

— @miiilk24

I still think so. His hype has died down a little bit over the last three practices, but I still think he’ll make the team.

Is the starting LT currently on the roster?

— @JBoss_

Yes, Wynn.

Who is your favorite new player to talk to on this team?

— @ShortDolphin

Mike Pennel and Gunner Olszewski.

I don’t have a question, but have a good day Doug

— @BigSnacker_

Thanks, Big Snacker. I hope you eat some big snacks today.

Doug I haven’t seen you on my TL in forever? What’s up? Please respond #maildoug

— @June__NYC

I went on vacation from mid-June to late-July, but I’m back now. And some would say I’m better than ever.

R u seeing Hobbs and shaw this weekend?

— @CheyenneSulli14

I want to, but I’m leaving for Detroit on Sunday night, so I’ll probably spend time with my family instead.

Who is in control of the Josh Gordon suspension? Is it the Patriots or the league?

— @CastigFan1337

The NFL.

Still sticking with 5 RBs on the final 53 man roster?

— @THE_JON_JOHNSON

Yes, although Rex Burkhead has been limited the last two days in practice.

How does my favorite man Teddy K look? Will he make the team? #MailDoug

— @OFFICIAL_TRUCK

Ted Karras has been looking great in 1-on-1 drills.

What arena do you think AEW will use when they come to Boston? Also oreos are black

— @zacxwolf

Maybe Agganis Arena? Mohegan Sun Arena? Tsongas Center? Worcester Centrum? Dunkin Donuts Center? I’m just listing arenas now.

Oreos are brown.

Has Spencer ever been through a spin cycle in the old washing machine?

— @Meghan_Ottolini

I never thought I’d get a question about my daughter’s stuffed dalmatian, but here we are. Dad life.

He has, but he should probably take a bath more often. He’s a little grey. Also, don’t tell my 23-month-old daughter, but there are actually two Spencers, and they’re both equally grubby.

