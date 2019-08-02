Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox took three out of four from the New York Yankees last weekend, but they’ve now suddenly lost four straight heading into a crucial four-game set in the Bronx beginning Friday.

Andrew Cashner struggled on Thursday, giving up seven runs on seven hits and five walks en route to a loss. He noted his woes after the game.

“I tried to give us a chance to win and I didn’t do that,” Cashner said. “We’ve got the Yankees coming up for four, so I think you just look at trying to win tomorrow. You can’t really look at the whole schedule. You just have to try and win each day.”

For more from Cashner and outfielder Andrew Benintendi, check out the video above from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank.