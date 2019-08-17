Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Week 2 of the NFL preseason continues Saturday night when the New England Patriots square off against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Both teams look to move to 2-0.

Saturday’s game comes after New England and Tennessee took part in joint practices, with some friendly chirping going on between Titans head coach, and former Patriots linebacker, Mike Vrabel and Pats quarterback Tom Brady.

ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported Brady is not expected to see game action, but fans will see if Jakobi Meyers and Jarrett Stidham can continue to impress on the field.

Here’s how and when to watch Patriots vs. Titans:

Start Time: Saturday, Aug. 17, at 7 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: FuboTV | CBS All Access

Thumbnail photo via Raj Mehta/USA TODAY Sports