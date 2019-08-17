Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Preseason football continues Saturday evening with one heck of a matchup.

The Chiefs will take on the Pittsburgh Steelers this weekend for the first time since Pittsburgh eked out a 19-13 victory over Kansas City in Week 6 of the 2018 season. But while Arrowhead Stadium served as the backdrop for last year’s battle, Saturday’s game will take place at Heinz Field.

So, who will wind up victorious this time around?

Here’s how to watch Steelers-Chiefs online:

When: Saturday, Aug. 17 at 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: NFL Network

Live Stream: FuboTV | NFL Network

Thumbnail photo via Mark Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images