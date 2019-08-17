Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Red Sox look to extend their winning streak to four games Saturday night against the Orioles.

Boston is coming off a 9-1 victory over Baltimore on Friday and will turn to Eduardo Rodriguez in hopes of continuing the winning trend. Rodriguez is coming off a 10-hit, five-earned run outing against the Cleveland Indians as he searches for his 14th win of the year.

The southpaw will oppose Asher Wojciechowski, who will make his ninth start for the O’s.

Manager Alex Cora essentially is going with the same lineup as Friday, with the only change being Brock Holt starting at second and batting eighth, meaning Marco Hernandez begins the game on the bench. Holt was away from the team after the death of his junior college baseball coach.

Here are the starting lineups for both teams:

BOSTON RED SOX (65-59)

Mookie Betts, RF

Rafael Devers, 3B

Xander Bogaerts, SS

J.D. Martinez, DH

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Christian Vazquez, C

Mitch Moreland, 1B

Brock Holt, 2B

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Eduardo Rodriguez, LHP (13–5, 4.31 ERA)

BALTIMORE ORIOLES (39-83)

Hanser Alberto, 3B

Trey Mancini, 1B

Anthony Santander, RF

Renato Nunez, DH

Jonathan Villar, 2B

Pedro Severino, C

Jace Peterson, 2B

DJ Stewart, LF

Richie Martin, SS

Asher Wojciechowski, RHP (2-5, 4.84 ERA)

Thumbnail photo via Steve Flynn/USA TODAY Sports Images