There has not even been a meaningful snap of football this season, but the Oakland Raiders already are proving to be one of the more entertaining teams in the league this season.

While the drama surrounding the absent Antonio Brown has grabbed headlines, there is plenty of other intrigue around Jon Gruden’s team. Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Rams are looking for a bounce back after falling in Super Bowl LIII to the New England Patriots.

The Rams kick off the preseason up in Oakland on Saturday night.

Here’s how to watch:

When: Saturday, Aug. 10 at 8 p.m. ET

Live Stream: FuboTV | NFL Game Pass (7-day free trial)

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images