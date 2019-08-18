Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox have been firing on all cylinders of late.

Boston has won each of its last four games, getting a good balance of production from multiple places, outscoring opponents 25-8 during the streak. Boston has gotten solid starting pitching, as seen from Eduardo Rodriguez on Saturday night, while the offense has done plenty of damage as well. The bullpen also has been efficient.

The Red Sox look to keep their winning ways going with a sweep of the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday.

For more on the Sox’s stats over their four-game streak, check out the “Red Sox First Pitch,” video above, presented by Men’s Wearhouse.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images