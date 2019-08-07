Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Brock Holt has become a bit of a cult hero in Boston Red Sox folklore, and now his value to the club finally is getting recognized.

Well, kind of.

The Red Sox on Tuesday decided to hold Brock Holt bobblehead night, giving away the souvenir to fans who attended the eventual loss to the Kansas City Royals. It was not the first time the Red Sox had a Holt-themed giveaway, but it indeed was the first bobblehead they modeled after him.

And Holt, who’s never been one to shy away from cracking a joke, couldn’t help but do just that to The Athletic’s Chad Jennings.

“I’ve been telling everyone that tonight, having a bobblehead, opening the box and seeing it,” Holt told Jennings, “it’s the biggest accomplishment of my career so far.”

No small feat from a guy who has hit for the cycle twice (once in a postseason game) and has an All-Star nomination to his name.

Yes, Holt was joking, but good to see him get some recognition in the form of a bobblehead.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin R. Wexler/NorthJersey.com via USA TODAY NETWORK