The Major League Baseball schedule is grueling to say the least, so off-days are a luxury when they rarely appear. Unfortunately for the Red Sox, Mother Nature just stole one from their grasps.

Boston’s series finale against the Kansas City Royals was suspended in the 10th inning on Wednesday night and is set to be completed on August 22 at Fenway Park. Instead of an off-day in San Diego, they’ll have to play extra innings.

“Yeah there’s a lot of people upset about that one,” manager Alex Cora said with a smile. “It is what it is.”

