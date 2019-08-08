The Boston Red Sox kick off a four-game series with the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday night at Fenway Park, and they’ll turn to ace Chris Sale in Game 1.
Sale has struggled this season, turning in a 5-11 record to go along with a 4.68 ERA. The lefty’s last start ended with an ejection after giving up nine hits and eight runs in just 3 2/3 innings. He’ll look to turn things around in Thursday’s opener.
Los Angeles will counter with left-hander Dillion Peters, who’s 2-0 with a 3.20 ERA.
For more on Thursday’s pitching matchup, check out the “Red Sox Final” video above, presented by Rodenhiser Heating & Cooling.
Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images