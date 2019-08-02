The Boston Red Sox will open up a four-game series against the New York Yankees in the Bronx on Friday and will look to Eduardo Rodriguez to get things started.
Rodriguez is 13-4 with a 4.13 ERA in 22 starts in 2019, but is just 2-3 with a 3.03 ERA at Yankee Stadium in his career. New York will counter with James Paxton, who is 5-6 with a 4.72 ERA in 18 starts this season.
First pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m. ET.
For more on Friday’s matchup, check out the “Red Sox Final” video above, presented by Rodenhiser Heating and Cooling.
Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images