The Boston Red Sox will roll with a new-look lineup for their series finale against the Los Angeles Angels.

Infielder Chris Owings, who was added to the roster Sunday morning, will bat leadoff in place of Mookie Betts, who will begin the day on the bench. Owings joins the Red Sox after spending the first six-plus seasons of his big-league career with the Arizona Diamondbacks and Kansas City Royals.

Boston suffered a 12-4 loss Saturday at Fenway Park after winning the first two games of this four-game set. They began the day 15 games back of the New York Yankees in the American League East and 6.5 games out of the final AL wild-card spot.

Alex Cora will send struggling righty Andrew Cashner to the mound, while Angels manager Brad Ausmus will counter with lefty Patrick Sandoval.

Elsewhere in the Red Sox lineup, Michael Chavis will bat eighth and play first base while surging Sam Travis will hit sixth and start as the designated hitter. Christian Vazquez will bat seventh and handle the catching duties for Cashner.

Here are the full lineups for both teams:

BOSTON RED SOX (62-57)

Chris Owings, 2B

Rafael Devers, 3B

Xander Bogaerts, SS

J.D. Martinez, RF

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Sam Travis, DH

Christian Vazquez, C

Michael Chavis, 1B

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Andrew Cashner, RHP (10-7, 4.68 ERA)

LOS ANGELES ANGELS (57-61)

David Fletcher, 3B

Mike Trout, CF

Shohei Ohtani, DH

Justin Upton, LF

Albert Pujols, 1B

Kole Calhoun, RF

Luis Rengifo, 2B

Wilfredo Tovar, SS

Max Stassi, C

Patrick Sandoval, LHP (0-0, 3.60 ERA)

Thumbnail photo via Quinn Harris/USA TODAY Sports Images