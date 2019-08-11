Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox made a series of roster moves Sunday morning before their game against the Los Angeles Angels.

Infielder Chris Owings was added to the major-league roster while pitcher Hector Velazquez was optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket. Velazquez was knocked around Saturday against the Angels, allowing three inherited runners to score before surrendering two runs of his own.

Steve Pearce was moved to the 60-day injured list to make room on the roster for Owings.

Owings joins the Red Sox with a wealth of major-league experience. He hit .250 with 31 homers and 70 stolen bases over the first six seasons of his career, all with the Arizona Diamondbacks. He began the 2019 campaign with Kansas City, hitting just .133 with two homers in 40 games before the Royals designated him for assignment May 31.

As for Pearce, the 2018 World Series MVP offered a discouraging update on his knee injury before Saturday’s game against Los Angeles.

Thumbnail photo via Denny Medley/USA TODAY Sports Images