The Boston Red Sox will look to win their fifth game in a row Sunday afternoon when they try to complete a three-game sweep of the Baltimore Orioles.

Nathan Eovaldi, who has come out of the bullpen for his last 11 appearances, will make his first start since April 17. The Orioles will counter with lefty Ty Blach.

As for the lineups, Mookie Betts will lead off and play center field with Jackie Bradley Jr. getting the day off. J.D. Martinez will move out to right field while Sam Travis will start as the designated hitter. Chris Owings will play second base and bat ninth.

Sandy Leon will hit eighth and handle the catching duties for Eovaldi.

Here are the starting lineups for both teams:

BOSTON RED SOX (66-59)

Mookie Betts, CF

Rafael Devers, 3B

Xander Bogaerts, SS

J.D. Martinez, RF

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Sam Travis, DH

Christian Vazquez, 1B

Sandy Leon, C

Chris Owings, 2B

Nathan Eovaldi, RHP (1-0, 5.77 ERA)

BALTIMORE ORIOLES (39-84)

Jonathan Villar, SS

Trey Mancini, DH

Anthony Santander, RF

Renato Nunez, 3B

Jace Peterson, LF

Hanser Alberto, 2B

Chris Davis, 1B

Stevie Wilkerson, CF

Chance Sisco, C

Ty Blach, LHP (0-1, 13.94 ERA)

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images