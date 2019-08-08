Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox and Kansas City Royals were tied at four in the top of the 10th inning on Wednesday night, but that’s when Mother Nature stepped in.

The skies opened and didn’t let up, causing Wednesday’s game to be suspended. The game is set to resume on August 22 at 1:05 p.m. ET.

Despite the late hours, manager Alex Cora still met with the media to discuss Eduardo Rodriguez’s latest start, which was a grind for the lefty.

To hear from Cora, check out the “Red Sox Extra Innings” video above, presented by W.B. Mason.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images