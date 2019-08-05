Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Is Ryan Clark trying to troll New England Patriots fans or is he just forgetting about winning?

The ESPN NFL analyst omitted Patriots quarterback Tom Brady from his list of top five NFL players Monday on “Get Up.” Clark picked Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Chicago Bears linebacker Khalil Mack, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones ahead Brady, ignoring the fact Brady led the Patriots to wins against four teams Clark’s favorites represent last season.

The NFL is ran by these 5 players according to @Realrclark25 🔥 (via @GetUpESPN) pic.twitter.com/sw9j1FTSzL — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) August 5, 2019

While Clark’s omission of Brady might annoy Patriots fans, they should remember he’s not alone in leaving the GOAT out of the top five. Brady ranked sixth on the “NFL Top 100” list for 2019, falling by vote of NFL players behind Donald, Mahomes, Mack, Drew Brees and Todd Gurley.

Of course, these rankings will become totally moot once the regular season kicks off. Brady and the Patriots often use doubt as fuel in their effort to extend their dynasty another season, and Clark might have just given them exactly what they want.

