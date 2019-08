Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox walked away with a speedy 3-0 win over the Los Angles Angels on Thursday night at Fenway Park thanks to a couple of unlikely bats.

Sam Travis and Sandy Leon both crushed home runs in the victory, giving the Sox all the runs they needed to come out on top. After the game, the two shared their thoughts on the game and their contributions.

To hear more from Travis and Leon, check out the “NESN Sports Today” video above, presented by People’s United Bank.